Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Holdings Increased by Amundi

Amundi grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 186.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,419 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

INDB stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

