Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 24,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 26,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $748,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,138,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,658,088.08. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,345 shares of company stock worth $5,420,289. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on IPI

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

NYSE:IPI opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.