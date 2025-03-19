Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.0% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.65.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Apple stock opened at $212.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.60. The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

