Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

