Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,864 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $976,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.17 and its 200-day moving average is $131.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

