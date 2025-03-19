Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 200.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 303.08 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 683.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

