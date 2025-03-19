Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 196.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 621,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 551,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 372,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after acquiring an additional 114,436 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $244,842.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,691.39. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of LGND opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average is $111.77. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

