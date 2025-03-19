Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the third quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 382.1% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.