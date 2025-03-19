MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,253,000 after buying an additional 882,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after buying an additional 1,390,599 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $97,725,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,298,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,832,000 after buying an additional 123,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $48.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

