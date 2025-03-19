Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moderna by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

