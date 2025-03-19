National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,218,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 242,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 186,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,651,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,097,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after buying an additional 82,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.