Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $174.52 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.04 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,409.75. This represents a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $52,215.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,360.30. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,250 shares of company stock worth $20,450,616. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

