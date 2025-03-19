PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,169 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 720,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,921.53. The trade was a 2.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harrison James Little purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $562,600 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

