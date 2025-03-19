PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,235 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 88,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 49.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

AMH opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

