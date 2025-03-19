PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 579 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Morningstar alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $291.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.64 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total value of $1,182,974.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,770,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.