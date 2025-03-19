PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 7,810 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

