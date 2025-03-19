PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Samsara by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Samsara by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 215,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Samsara by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 1.63.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other Samsara news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $1,020,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,970,104.23. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,520,643 shares of company stock valued at $67,197,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

