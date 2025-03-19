PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $23,091,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 291.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

