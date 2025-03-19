PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Robert Half alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 86,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $15,491,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 587,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 96.72%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.