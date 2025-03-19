PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $158.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

