PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $567,000 Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 141.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,793.92. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

