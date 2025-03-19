PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $576,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XTN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $362,000.
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36.
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
