PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $576,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XTN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $362,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.