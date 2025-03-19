PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBJP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

