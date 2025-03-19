PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 872.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 163.04 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

