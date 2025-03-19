PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $638,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,114 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,062,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.