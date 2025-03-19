PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $704,000 Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vitesse Energy worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTS opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 351.56%.

Insider Activity at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,304.35. The trade was a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,073.70. The trade was a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vitesse Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.