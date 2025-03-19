PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $705,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 68,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 76,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 57,088 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

