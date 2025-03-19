PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 418.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after buying an additional 711,979 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after buying an additional 434,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $14,460,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 3,179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Timken by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,689,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

