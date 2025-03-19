PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVAV opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average is $180.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $236.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.