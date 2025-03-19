PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in DocuSign by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. William Blair upgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price target on DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of DOCU opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,601,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,742. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,352. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

