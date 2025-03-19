PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $332,599.23. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,020,342.61. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,323.72. The trade was a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

