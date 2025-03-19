PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $322.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.11. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.