PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $322.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.11. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $26.39.
About Global X Cloud Computing ETF
The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
