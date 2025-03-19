PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KB shares. Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.59 and a 52-week high of $72.89.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

