PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,658 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Flowserve by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

