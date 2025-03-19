PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 258 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 525.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.8 %

WDFC opened at $244.25 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $211.03 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.35.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.