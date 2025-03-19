PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 271 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $14,900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

LMAT stock opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

