PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,522 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 197,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,461,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

