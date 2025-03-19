PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,944 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,799 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,719,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $9,432,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 217,845 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,155,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,547.37. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

RIVN opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.03. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

