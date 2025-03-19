PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 984 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,506.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 679.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 2,018.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Bank of America lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Lease

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.