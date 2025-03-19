PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Olin by 126.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at $916,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Olin by 48.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 24.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,661,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLN opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

