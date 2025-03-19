PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

