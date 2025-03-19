Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 36,137 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,154,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $61,046,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 86.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 363,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 168,673 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,971,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $4,963,000.

Shares of GVA opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,227.84. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

