Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.46 Million in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $219.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

