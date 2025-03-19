Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 418.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after buying an additional 711,979 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 434,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 3,179.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Timken by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,689,000 after acquiring an additional 66,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 221.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

