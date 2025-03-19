Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 101,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.
Regions Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
RF opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,523 shares of company stock worth $102,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Read More
