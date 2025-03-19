PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PROG by 162.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PROG by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PROG by 2,762.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.67 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.57%.

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,880.44. This trade represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

