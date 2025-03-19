Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $570,258.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,349.97. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.