Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Rambus by 554.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 40.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.25. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $69.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

