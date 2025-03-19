Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $315.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,349,704.79. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,539 shares of company stock worth $446,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.