Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 917,366 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 917,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in ING Groep by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.9 %

ING Groep stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

